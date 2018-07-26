You woke up this morning thinking that today would be a day just like any other. And yet here we all are, blessed by Beyoncé with the first real photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, a year after their sacred birth.

Until now, the world had only been given a quick glimpse of the adorable pair when Queen Bey shared an Instagram picture last summer to celebrate them turning one month old. But, in all honesty, the floral arch, sea views and dramatic layered fabrics were kind of distracting. This new snap of the twins, posted to the singer’s website, is altogether much more laid back and straight from the Carter-Knowles personal album, showing Beyoncé cuddled with her 13-month-old son and daughter in her lap during a family trip to Europe.

It’s pretty much the image of family happiness, with the 36-year-old mother of three smiling from ear to ear, while Rumi (right) giggles and Sir looks to already be plotting his world domination.

Rumi and Sir’s big debut comes alongside a selection of sweet and intimate new photos from the family, including one shot of husband Jay-Z holding hands with Rumi on a luxury yacht deck (just like YOUR old family vacations). Father and daughter are even dressed in co-ordinated bright yellow. Another adorable snap sees Bey and six-year-old Blue Ivy wearing matching pink dresses while on board. Like mother, like daughter, as per usual.

The third picture of Blue Ivy, casually rocking statement sunglasses, a frilled swimsuit and clutching a giant mocktail while paddling in the pool, is an entire mood for summer 2018.

Bey and Jay’s decision to share personal photos of their children comes at an interesting time. Just last week, speculation was rife that the singer may have been hinting that she’s currently pregnant with baby number four. Fans have been quick to point out recent wardrobe choices that cover her stomach, as well as potentially significant Instagram posts and even an all-important belly-cradle moment on stage.

Either way, here’s hoping that the Carter-Knowles family is still considering adopting the rest of us into their lives at some point in the near future.