Sophie Turner Shares the Very Feminist Reason She Signed On for 'Dark Phoenix'

Sophie Turner stars as Jean Grey (and evil alter ego Dark Phoenix) in this summer's highly-anticipated superhero blockbuster, Dark Phoenix.

During an interview at WonderCon 2019 in Anaheim, California, the actress revealed that the film's powerful women were what drew her to the project.

Other powerful women in Dark Phoenix include Mystique, Storm, and Smith, a mysterious character played by Jessica Chastain.

Sophie Turner stars in this summer's highly-anticipated comic book adaptation Dark Phoenix In the movie, Sophie will play OG X-Men team member Jean Grey and her evil alter ego Dark Phoenix.

This weekend, Sophie stopped by WonderCon 2019 in Anaheim, California to promote the movie and she shared the very feminist thing that drew her to the Dark Phoenix script.

"I think what I loved was the fact that, from a female standpoint, some of the most powerful characters in this movie are women," she told CinemaBlend. "The lead of the movie is a female and she's not only the protagonist but also the antagonist. I loved the concept of that, so that really excited me."

Sophie has a point. In Dark Phoenix, the women are definitely at the forefront, including not just Jean Grey, but Mystique, Storm, and Smith, a mysterious character played by Jessica Chastain.

Watch the film's trailer for yourself below and, if you like what you see, check out Dark Phoenix when it hits theaters on June 7.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE