Meghan Markle Wears Heels and Carolina Herrera for the Polo Match

Meghan Markle proved she is very Duchess-y indeed today, when she stepped out in high heels for the Sentebale polo match. The Duchess of Sussex chose a pair of nude, very tall shoes for the grassy occasion as well as a (gorgeous) navy A-line Carolina Herrera dress (which matched Prince Harry's pants!) and a J.Crew half-circle clutch that matched her heels.

This is the second time Meghan has fearlessly done the grass athletic field in heels thing—she wore a pair of black pumps for a visit to Croke Park during the royal visit to Ireland earlier in July—and while heels and grass seems like risky business, there might be a reason the Duchess of Sussex didn't opt for a more comfortable, less sinkable pair of wedges: The Queen reportedly hates them.

Video; Meghan joins Prince Harry at the @Sentebale Polo She is wearing a dress by Carolina Herrera pic.twitter.com/SHsM74Xht4 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 26, 2018

"The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," a source told Vanity Fair after fans noticed Meghan's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, had stopped wearing her favorite wedges. "She really doesn't like them and it's well known among the women in the family." So perhaps Meghan is just following royal protocol!



Later today, Meghan will watch her husband, Prince Harry, play in the Sentabale Polo match. They'll be joined by Zara and Mike Tindall, Harry’s close friend Mark Dyer, and more.

