Beyonce and Jay-Z "On the Run II" Tour Opener - Cardiff
Today's Top Stories
1
Beyoncé Shared A Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir Carter
2
The Item I Wear to Death: This Perfect Wrap Dress
3
Help, This Baby Has More Hair Than You Do
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF
4
Prince Harry Asked for Kate's Approval of Meghan
Shark Week nickname for your period.
5
Answering Your Biggest Shark Week Questions

Meghan Markle Wears Heels and Carolina Herrera for the Polo Match

She has no fear when it comes to stilettos and grass.

Duchess of Sussex in Carolina Herrera at Sentebale Polo 2018
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

Meghan Markle proved she is very Duchess-y indeed today, when she stepped out in high heels for the Sentebale polo match. The Duchess of Sussex chose a pair of nude, very tall shoes for the grassy occasion as well as a (gorgeous) navy A-line Carolina Herrera dress (which matched Prince Harry's pants!) and a J.Crew half-circle clutch that matched her heels.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This is the second time Meghan has fearlessly done the grass athletic field in heels thing—she wore a pair of black pumps for a visit to Croke Park during the royal visit to Ireland earlier in July—and while heels and grass seems like risky business, there might be a reason the Duchess of Sussex didn't opt for a more comfortable, less sinkable pair of wedges: The Queen reportedly hates them.

"The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," a source told Vanity Fair after fans noticed Meghan's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, had stopped wearing her favorite wedges. "She really doesn't like them and it's well known among the women in the family." So perhaps Meghan is just following royal protocol!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Duchess of Sussex in Carolina Herrera at Sentebale Polo 2018
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

Later today, Meghan will watch her husband, Prince Harry, play in the Sentabale Polo match. They'll be joined by Zara and Mike Tindall, Harry’s close friend Mark Dyer, and more.

Sentebale Polo 2018
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
J.Crew

J.Crew Clutch, $36 with the code FLASH SHOP IT

Related Stories
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Meghan Markle Braves Athletic Field in Heels
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend the Sentebale Polo Cup Harry and Meghan Look Super Cute at a Polo Match
Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, Berkshire Polo Club, UK - 26 Jul 2018 Meghan Markle's J.Crew Clutch Is on Sale for $35
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Prince Harry Asked for Kate's Approval of Meghan
Elton John Reflects on the Royal Wedding
Caroline Middleton Prince George Princess Charlotte The MIddletons Take Their Grandchildren to Work
Prince Harry on Having Kids With Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton Did School Run After Giving Birth
The Queen Gifted a new Home to Harry and Meghan
Prince George Spends Birthday on a Private Island
Prince Harry Vetoed One of Meghan Markle's Outfits