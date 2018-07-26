Beyonce and Jay-Z "On the Run II" Tour Opener - Cardiff
Meghan Markle's $35 J.Crew Clutch Is the Summer Accessory You've Been Dreaming Of

Pippa Middleton has the exact same one.

ShutterstockTim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle might have access to every designer in the world, but she certainly hasn't forgotten about her go-to affordable brands. Pre-duchess life, the star was known for shopping at popular retailers such as J.Crew and Madewell. In fact, Meghan's beloved Madewell panama hat was something Meghan couldn't seem to part with once she became a royal—she was spotted in the hat earlier this month.

On that note, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Sentebale Polo today and perfectly displayed her mastery for high-low styling. While attending the match to support Prince Harry, Meghan wore a fit-and-flare navy Caroline Herrera dress and Aquazzura pumps. (Note she wore heels instead of wedges because Queen E reportedly hates wedges.) The designer items were expected on Meghan as she's worn the luxury labels before. What was a little surprising, however, was her rather affordable accessory: a woven clutch from J.Crew.

The summertime piece, which is on sale right now for $35 if you enter the code "flash," comes in two different colors. Though, Meghan personally opted for the "pink multi" style, which paired well with her dress. The royal casually held it in her hands and if not for some research by royal fans, us included, no one would have guessed it came from J.Crew. Before the rattan clutch completely sells out, shop it ahead.

If you need further convincing it's a must-have, Pippa Middleton also owns the same bag.

Meghan Markle Sentebale Polo 2018
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
Sentebale Polo 2018
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
Sentebale Polo 2018
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
Courtesy

J.Crew, $35 SHOP IT

