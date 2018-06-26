Meghan Markle's Iconic Mother Jeans are Finally Available to Buy Again

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games. Even then, the Meghan Markle effect (the ability for her to wear something and have it instantly sell out) was real. Fans were eager to dissect every inch of her look and within a day, we knew exactly what she was wearing: a white button-down from Misa Nonoo, Sarah Flint flats, Mother jeans, Finlay & Co. sunglasses, and a brown Everlane tote bag.

Her affordable pieces sold out at the drop of a hat fascinator, particularly her denim choice, which, according to the brand, saw a 1,000 percent increase in traffic to the page compared to just one week prior. Presently, the waitlist for said jeans totals almost 4,000 people.



If you weren't able to grab Meghan's "Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun" style the first time around, the label announced it's restocking the jeans...TODAY.



Getty Images

The denim will be available on Mother's website and in stores, marking the first global re-issue of the style. Considering the first denim restock back in March sold out in three days, you have exactly 72 hours or less to grab yours now. Good luck!



Courtesy

