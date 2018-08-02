An Alternative View Of The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Today's Top Stories
1
We Failed Jennifer Aniston
image
2
How to Stop the Horror of Downloadable Guns
image
3
15 New Shows With Strong Women Leads
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition
4
Meghan and Harry Are Vacationing with The Queen
image
5
Why "Detoxing" Your Body Doesn't Actually Work

Here's Why People Think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Have Kids Soon

More royal babies!

image
image
AP

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot less than three months ago, the world is anxiously awaiting for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to start a family. Welp, Meghan's pregnancy announcement may be on the horizon, folks, as the latest hint that the royal couple are preparing for children has surfaced. According to BBC, the prince has put his sports car up for sale—a move that hopefully means the Duke and Duchess are in the market for a family-friendly car.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The car in question is Harry's Audi RS6 Avant—which the prince reportedly has used within the last year (he even drove it to Pippa Middleton's wedding reception). And for any interested parties, Auto Trader has listed the car for a cool £71,900. "17 reg and low mileage, so it begs the questions why is the prince selling so soon?" Auto Trader's editorial director Erin Baker says. "Maybe he's on the market for a bigger family car."

image
Splash News

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This isn't the first time it's been speculated that Harry and Meghan are ready for children. A mere few weeks after their wedding, a source close to the royals said the Duke and Duchess are looking to start a family ASAP. “She’ll start trying as soon as she can...But they won’t rush into anything," the source says. "They both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it."

Here's hoping that moment comes sooner rather than later—the world needs another royal baby!

Related Story
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland
Harry and Meghan's Children Will Use This Surname
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image
Princess Beatrice Through the Years
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon Kate and William Partied in Mustique
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland Harry and Meghan's Children Will Use This Surname
image Why Meghan's Birthday is Special for The Queen
First Annual Royal Foundation Forum Kate and Meghan Are Together for Meghan's Birthday
Premiere Of WGN America's "Underground" Season 2 - Arrivals Why Meghan Markle's Sister Hates Chrissy Teigen
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Body Language
image Meghan Markle's Dad Slams Her Again in Tabloids
Royal Wedding - The Gold Package Will and Kate Broke a Royal Wedding Tradition
image Prince George Recreated a Prince William Look