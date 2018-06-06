Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want to Start a Family ASAP

It's been less than a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's magical wedding at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. And according to a source from US Weekly, the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already made children "a priority." (Please take a moment to imagine a mini-Harry running around.)



The source continues, “Meghan and Harry want to start a family right away—and she’ll start trying as soon as she can...But they won’t rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now. They both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it. They’ll make fantastic parents.”

In Harry and Meghan's engagement interview back in November, Harry emphasized that kids were definitely in the plans for the couple. When the interviewer mentioned the word "children" Prince Harry jokingly responded, "Not currently, no." He then followed with, "One step at a time. Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

Meghan is already a natural at being royal. Only three days after the wedding, she attended her first garden party at Buckingham Palace hosted by the Queen. In a couple weeks, she will travel with the Queen to Cheshire—a rural county in northwest England that's about three hours and 40 minutes from Buckingham Palace. Harry won't be there, so Meghan and her grandmother-in-law will be spending some quality time together.