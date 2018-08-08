There’s no denying that Meghan Markle is one classy lady. You only need to take a look at her incredibly elegant wardrobe, or her approach to handling behind-the-scenes family drama, to prove it. But still, it’s strangely comforting to know that, despite her new status as the Duchess of Sussex, she’s still got the same brilliant/terrible taste in movies as the rest of us schmucks.

A throwback post from Meghan’s old blog, The Tig, has revealed that her favorite movie of all time isn’t an Academy Award winner, or a highly acclaimed critics’ choice—although, it definitely should have been both of those things. It turns out that the Duchess has a secret allegiance to the mighty, mighty Toros, and is a huge fan of the early 00's cheerleader epic, Bring It On.

The year 2000 movie, which some might argue is an ultimate classic, stars Kirsten Dunst and Eliza Dushku, and Meghan is proudly all about the spirit finger life. The revelation came after she met Gabrielle Union, who also appears in the film as the rival head cheerleader, at a New York Fashion Week event for Prada. Meghan admitted her heart “will always think fondly of her days in the cheerleading guilty pleasure Bring It On," and praised Gabrielle for being “gracious, funny and refreshingly real.”

This Bring It On knowledge, paired with the insight that Meghan’s close friend Bryony Gordon recently gave on what it’s really like to hang out with the Duchess, proves that she would be the ultimate Girls Night In company. Meg, you sort the movies, we'll grab the popcorn.