Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is celebrating her 30th birthday today. You may recognize her from her iconic hat choices over the years, or, most notably, as Prince Harry's first cousin. She's also currently eighth in line to the throne, no big deal.

Though Beatrice doesn't have a personal Instagram account (not a public one, at least), her younger sister Princess Eugenie does and so does her mother, Sarah. Her mom wished her a happy birthday with a sweet throwback photo of her daughters (yes, that's a blonde Beatrice!) and wrote, "Happy birthday my Trixie - Belle so proud of you xx."

Her father, the Duke of York, posted a simple message on his Twitter account with a more formal photo of his daughter. "Happy 30th Birthday to Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice! #HappyBirthdayHRH."

Happy 30th Birthday to Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice!#HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/zso2Kjc59i — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) August 8, 2018

The Royal Family Twitter and Instagram account celebrated Beatrice by putting together 30 throwback photos of the princess in a collage. "Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy 30th Birthday! To mark the occasion we've put together #30at30 photos of HRH #HappyBirthdayHRH," they wrote on the account.



To mark the occasion we've put together #30at30 photos of HRH #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/K7otz29e8X — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 8, 2018

Kensington Palace did not post a birthday message from its official account, probably because it solely represents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, rather than the entire royal family. Beatrice's birthday is only four days later than Meghan Markle's, which means, yes, they're both Leos.

It's a year of milestones for Beatrice as she turns the big three-oh. Recently, Beatrice and Eugenie did their first joint interview together and revealed that Beatrice will be Eugenie's maid of honor for her upcoming wedding in October to Jack Brooksbank.

Happy birthday, Beatrice!