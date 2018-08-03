image
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Fought Over These Iconic Shoes

My sister and I can relate.

image
National Service Of Thanksgiving To Celebrate The Queen's 90th Birthday
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of York may just be one of the most famous and stylish royal pair of siblings out there. Fans watch their every fashion move. I mean, remember when everyone freaked out over Beatrice's potential hat choice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding? (Both York sisters ultimately chose to wear less elaborate fascinators on the big day.)

Given their celebrity status, they're constantly scrutinized by the public. The two, for the first time ever, gave a joint interview to British Vogue to discuss this not-so-fairytale side to being princesses, which involves enduring "mockery" and criticism. Outside of all this, however, the sisters seem relatively relatable. Both Eugenie and Beatrice have Instagram accounts (you can follow Eugenie here) and like most brides, Eugenie uses Pinterest to get wedding inspo (she's getting married in October). The two, similar to most sisterly pairs, also fight over clothes.

In one of the most lol-worthy moments in the interview, Beatrice jokingly said, "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers. We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

Wait a minute, guys, you mean these?

Princess Eugenie's First Day At Newcastle University
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo
Yep, just like most sister duos, Eugenie and Beatrice borrow, or sometimes take, each other's clothes too. While they didn't elaborate on the color or style of the shoe they both own (was it high tops? low tops??), I did find plenty of Converse kicks to shop below, should you suddenly want a pair.

