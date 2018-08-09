Khloé Kardashian Is Already Sick of Being Asked These Questions About Motherhood

Since becoming a mother for the first time, Khloé Kardashian hasn’t shied away from the realities of parenting. She was quick to open up about her anxieties over returning to work, and admitted that she’s been turning to her sisters for non-judgeental advice about raising a child. This week, the reality star has given an honest run-down of all the questions that she’s sick and tired of answering about motherhood and, in true Khloé style, one of them involves vaginas.

Writing on her app about the frustrations of being a new mom, Khloé firstly made it clear that she has zero time for anyone who pries into her preferred birthing method when it came to delivering baby True. Did she give birth naturally? Khloé rightly responded: “My vagina—its past, its present, its future—is none of your business! Period.”

Continuing her important point about still maintaining an element of privacy while living in the public eye, 36-year-old Khloé’s second pet peeve involved questions to new moms about breastfeeding. Having previously been open about her struggles with feeding True, she wrote: "This is just such a personal issue. You never know the private struggles someone could be going through and how terrible it may be making them feel.”

As well as the ongoing problem of pressuring mothers to bounce back into shape after giving birth, Khloé also mentioned how annoying she finds it when people tell her that True looks more like her father, Tristan Thompson. “It’s annoying when you’ve carried a child, nourished a child, birthed a child, are newly responsible for a child…and they don’t look a thing like you!” she said.

You can add to Khloé’s list of grievances: Asking a mom about her lack of sleep, and commenting on how you never get to see a new mom anymore as a friend. She explained: ”A new mom is likely already sad about this, so this statement will most definitely cause tears—or anger. Not a good idea.”

Got it. I'll stick to just swooning over the cute photos and complimenting Khloé on her ability to make seriously cute babies.