image
Today's Top Stories
1
We Drank a Gallon of Water a Day to Get Clear Skin
image
2
Zendaya on Using Her Platform for Good
image
3
Why Prince Harry Inherited More Money Than William
image
4
This Is the World's Best Backpack
Emily Ratajkowski's 25th Birthday Celebration At The Private Residence of Absolut Elyx CEO Jonas Tahlin
5
5 Birthday Outfit Ideas Inspired by the Stars

This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 10 Edition

A guided meditation set to pictures of Timothée Chalamet.

image
image
Getty Images

Because being a person in the world is hard and you deserve something nice, this is MarieClaire.com's semiregular column on everything talented young man Timothée Chalamet did that week. You can catch up on last week's column here.

Hey dream team! Another week has passed and you know what that means: Another This Week in Timothée Chalamet. Isn’t linear time delightfully reliable?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If last week’s edition was quiet (and I admit that it was), this week was so silent it's like the Langoliers got to it. The only item was this piece from Harvard Press saying that Greta Gerwig might film some scenes of the new Little Women at the hallowed Cambridge institution, and that is Timothée Chalamet–adjacent news at best. Where is he? Did he fall through a rift in space-time? Was Timothée Chalamet just a beautiful dream we all shared?

Fortunately, I recently went down a long and winding Instagram vortex full of glamour shots of TimCha's hairline and I am now convinced that the algorithm works. I am refreshed. Reborn. Zen, dare I say.

And in that spirit, please join me in taking some deep and mindful breaths as we meditate on the following blessed images.

Inhalé...and éxhale…

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If it's comfortable for you, breathe in through your nose and out through your nose. Hold for a moment between inhale and exhale.

Museum Of The Moving Image Salute To Annette Bening
Getty ImagesDia Dipasupil

Focus on your breath. Be present in the current moment.

2017 GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJB Lacroix
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As you breathe deeply, try to think about where your body is holding the tension of the week. Then relax those muscles.

Timothée Chalamet (a beautiful boy) as Nic Sheff in Beautiful Boy💛

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet ♡ (@ohmychalamet) on

Breathe in and out for counts of three. In: Tim-o-thée. Out: Cha-la-met.

29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala - Awards Presentation
Getty ImagesRich Fury
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Think about your breath, but don't anticipate it. Let it move through you.

If your mind wanders, let it wander. But then slowly bring it back to Timothée Chalamet.

Timmy’s hair at Cannes a few days ago!

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet ♡ (@ohmychalamet) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As you inhale, try to picture the worries of your week rising, and as you exhale imagine them leaving your body.

29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala - After Party at Parker Palm Springs
Getty ImagesVivien Killilea

Keep breathing, and imagine a warm light moving throughout your entire being. Inhale...and exhale.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Well I don’t know about you but I’m feeling better already.

Namaste, friends, and have a relaxing weekénd.

Related Stories
image
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 3 Edition
Timothée Chalamet in Hot Summer Nights
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 27 Edition
image
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 20 Edition
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails Nicki Minaj May Have Just Called out Cardi B
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son How Kate Middleton Handles Maternity Leave
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles, USA Kate Upton Saved Husband During His Depression
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Bella Hadid and The Weeknd at Kylie Jenner's Party
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Holly Madison Ring in a Sweet New Year at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas Kourtney and Scott Spotted at Kylie's Birthday
Kylie Jenner arrives to craigs for her birthday party in Los Angeles, Ca at Craigs Kylie Jenner Had a Barbie-Themed 21st Birthday
image Why Prince Harry Inherited More Money Than William
Instagram Dinner Meghan Markle's BFF Shares a Late Birthday Message
image Khloé Kardashian Is Sick of These Questions
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham The One Rule That Meghan and Harry Give to Friends