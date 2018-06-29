Today's Top Stories
1
Roe v. Wade Is in Grave Danger
2
Princess Diana's 50 Best Style Moments
3
These FDA-Approved Wipes Stop You From Sweating
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, June 29 Edition
5
7 Full-Coverage Foundations That Won't Dry You Out

Timothee Chalamet Playing Laurie in 'Little Women' Is INSPIRED

Meryl Streep and Emma Stone are also in talks for this MAGICAL MOVIE.

Shutterstock/Getty

Little Women is getting yet another remake and I am SCREAMING—mostly, because this one includes Timothée Chalamet's hair. And Timothée Chalamet.

According to Variety, Greta Gerwig is the woman bringing Louisa May Alcott's CLASSIC tale of the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth (sob), and Amy (ugh)—to the big screen. And, if casting rumors prove to be true, this fam is going to be stacked.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Emma Stone, Meryl Streep (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!), and Florence Pugh are all said to be in talks for the film as well as Gerwig's Lady Bird stars Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan. Basically, it's all genius, inspired, exciting beyond belief, and probably has already won 15 Academy Awards, but(!) the big question is who will play whom?

Meryl is likely Marmee a.k.a Mrs. March, but she could also be an inspired choice for Aunt March—you know, the sisters' rather scary, rich old aunt who takes Amy with her to Paris instead of Jo, which, rude! I know almost nothing about Florence Pugh, but she's 22 and, #noshade, looks to have an air of Amy about her. Saoirse Ronan, I'm guessing is Meg, and Emma Stone is the main character, Jo. According to Variety, the role of Beth has not been cast yet because, well, you know.

But the one obvious, perfect, inspired piece of casting: Timmy Chalamet as Laurie. Has anything ever made more sense?

This news is shockingly brilliant!
Giphy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Honestly, he doesn't even have to change his hair! There has never been a more Laurie Laurie than Christian Bale, but I think Timotheé is up for the challenge.

Giphy

Anyway, this is incredibly exciting! I can't wait for Emma Stone to sell her hair! To see who plays Professor Behr! MERYL! Watch the trailer for the 1994 film (with its own magnificent cast of Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and the aforementioned Christian Bale), for a healthy dose of nostalgia:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
12 Movies Featuring Anal Sex Scenes
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, June 29 Edition
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
'Game of Thrones' Star Drags Ed Sheeran Cameo
The Best Beach Music for Your Next Vacation
Why Kate Middleton's Title Will Eventually Change
See Meghan and Harry at the Young Leaders Awards
'Clarissa Explains It All' Reboot Facts
Prince William Recreates a Childhood Photo of Kate
The Biggest Questions After the 'Westworld' Finale
9 'Daria' Details I'm Praying to See in the Reboot