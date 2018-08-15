image
Meghan Markle's Wedding Bouquet Was Handed to Her by a Mystery Woman

Fans are trying to figure out who she is.

Back in May, the day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding involved way more than just a handsome prince and his bride to be saying their vows. With an audience of 29 million people across the world, things had to run as smoothly as possible, and the ceremony involved a lot of complicated logistics and small details that went completely unnoticed.

For example, where did Meghan’s bouquet of bridal flowers suddenly appear from between her car ride to Windsor Chapel, and her first steps down the aisle? Yeah, mind blown.

A newly examined video from the big day shows the beautiful bride making her way through the chapel to meet her husband-to-be. Blink and you’ll miss it, but just before she takes her first steps down the aisle, a mystery woman in a cream coat dress and hat moves towards Meghan and hands her that understated but lovely bouquet that became part of her wedding look. The unidentified woman then quickly blends back into the crowd like some kind of floral secret agent.

So who exactly is the mystery woman? The most popular theory first saw royal family fans excitedly assumed that Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan’s close friend, Kate Middleton, had been chosen for the job. She was wearing the right pastel-coloured outfit to match the video, and was responsible for the young bridesmaids in the procession, who the mystery woman is stood beside.

But, really, it’s impossible that the bouquet-giver was Kate. Although she was one of the final guests to arrive, the Duchess had to make a speedy journey to the quire, and she and Prince William were already sat near the front of the church when Meghan arrived for her wedding.

Other common guesses included Prince George and Princess Charlotte's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo (nope, she was wearing navy), and Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller (unlucky, also wearing navy).

But finally, a theory that makes sense. Instead, it’s now thought that the important job was given to Samantha Cohen, Queen Elizabeth’s former assistant private secretary. Samantha was reportedly in charge of showing Meghan the ropes of royal life when she first joined the family, and has been involved in their private goings-on for 17 years so is a trusted support for the royals.

Mystery solved? Hopefully.

