If there’s one thing that members of the royal family really do love, it’s a little bit of sparkle. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are both partial to some additional bling on formal occasions, while the Queen’s own understated collection of jewels is thought to be worth a casual £3billion ($3.85 billion) and more. However, royal sisters Eugenie and Beatrice are two family members who tend to go for a more minimal approach with their accessorizing. They might be real life princesses, but there’s a reason that you won’t have spotted either of William and Harry’s cousins opting for tiaras before.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Eugenie and Beatrice are known for their love of outlandish headwear and extreme hats—but never tiaras. Kate and Meghan have both previously worn lavish diamond tiaras in the past, so why do the Princess sisters tend to avoid surely one of the best parts of being a princess? According to one jewelry expert, there’s complicated royal protocol involved.

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

While 28-year-old Eugenie and 30-year-old Beatrice could step out in tiaras if they really wanted, royal tradition dictates that the Disney-worthy diamond headwear is actually reserved only for married women. While both sisters are currently engaged, neither have fully entered married life and earned the "right" to a tiara collection. According to Irish outlet Her, Geoffrey Munn said: "Any woman may wear one, but ancient tradition has it that they must be a bride or already married.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"The tiara has its roots in classical antiquity and was seen as an emblem of the loss of innocence to the crowning of love. One of the mainstays of European royalty and aristocracy is to do what you have always done and formal dress, jewelry, and tiaras are just part of this.”

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

Getty Images Leon Neal

With Kate Middleton having worn a tiara on a selection of fancy occasions (her own wedding and state banquets, for example), and Meghan also selecting Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond center-stone tiara for her royal wedding day, this year could finally give Eugenie the chance to live her best princess life. She’s set to wed fiancé Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October, so you can probably expect to see her sparkling for the very first time on her big day.

Imagine being a princess and NOT being allowed to wear a tiara. I’d ask for a refund.