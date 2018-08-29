image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Only Fall Hair Inspo You'll Ever Need
Prince Harry With Dogs
2
These Prince Harry Throwback Photos Are Everything
Street Style -Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2018-2019 : Day Six
3
5 New Ways to Style Your Flannels
image
4
Meghan Markle's Wedding Outfit Is Going On Display
image
5
Fenty Beauty Launches a Highlighter for a Cause

Meghan Markle Arrives at 'Hamilton' In a Tuxedo Minidress

It's her most daring look to date.

image
Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have laid low throughout the summer, but tonight they made a special public appearance in London to watch Hamilton. The duo are attending the show in an effort to raise funds for the Sentebale charity, an organization close to Prince Harry's heart. (The charity works with young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

When you're a royal, you can't properly go to the theater without dressing up. So while Prince Harry wore a black-and-white suit, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a black tuxedo dress from Judith and Charles. The long-sleeve ensemble, surprisingly, hit above the knee and was one of her most daring outfits to date. Despite the short length, she looked modern and sophisticated in the sleek ensemble, which she paired with black heels.

This dress was quite different than her modest, fit-and-flare navy Carolina Herrera dress, which she wore last month to the Royal Berkshire Polo Club in support of another Sentebale event. The royal always has an affinity for polished pieces and tonight's look stayed true to her elegant style.

This is the second time Prince Harry and Meghan have watched Hamilton (jealous!)—they attended a show last year for Valentine's Day. (Meghan has also seen the show before with BFF Priyanka Chopra.) Tonight is extra special, however, because they're Lin-Manuel Miranda's guests of honor.

The couple will also meet the cast/crew on the stage of London’s Victoria Palace Theatre and address the audience. Even with all the cameras and people watching, Meghan had nothing to worry about—she looked absolutely beautiful.

Related Stories
image
See Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle At Wimbledon
image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding Harry and Meghan Are Seeing 'Hamilton' for Charity
Prince Harry At His Desk Did You Notice This Picture in Harry's Dorm Room?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF How the Queen Feels About Meghan's Family Drama
image Meghan Markle's Wedding Outfit Is Going On Display
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland Meghan Markle's Debut Royal Tour Sounds Intense
Prince Harry With Dogs These Prince Harry Throwback Photos Are Everything
Trooping The Colour 2017 This Is the Palace Staff's Favorite Royal
Meghan Markle in Suits - Season 7 Meghan Markle's On-Screen Dad on Their Final Scene
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland Why Meghan Markle’s First Royal Tour Is a Big Deal
image Kate Middleton Dressed Up for Church