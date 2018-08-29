Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have laid low throughout the summer, but tonight they made a special public appearance in London to watch Hamilton. The duo are attending the show in an effort to raise funds for the Sentebale charity, an organization close to Prince Harry's heart. (The charity works with young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.)

When you're a royal, you can't properly go to the theater without dressing up. So while Prince Harry wore a black-and-white suit, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a black tuxedo dress from Judith and Charles. The long-sleeve ensemble, surprisingly, hit above the knee and was one of her most daring outfits to date. Despite the short length, she looked modern and sophisticated in the sleek ensemble, which she paired with black heels.

This dress was quite different than her modest, fit-and-flare navy Carolina Herrera dress, which she wore last month to the Royal Berkshire Polo Club in support of another Sentebale event. The royal always has an affinity for polished pieces and tonight's look stayed true to her elegant style.

This is the second time Prince Harry and Meghan have watched Hamilton (jealous!)—they attended a show last year for Valentine's Day. (Meghan has also seen the show before with BFF Priyanka Chopra.) Tonight is extra special, however, because they're Lin-Manuel Miranda's guests of honor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at @HamiltonWestEnd pic.twitter.com/3UbF9w6GAA — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) August 29, 2018

The couple will also meet the cast/crew on the stage of London’s Victoria Palace Theatre and address the audience. Even with all the cameras and people watching, Meghan had nothing to worry about—she looked absolutely beautiful.

