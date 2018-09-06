image
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Support Mental Health Initiatives at the 100 Days to Peace Gala

The Duchess decided to ditch her menswear-inspired outfit tonight.

image
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend '100 Days Of Peace' Commemorative Concert
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

The Duke of Sussex has been an advocate of mental health since he started the Heads Together initiative in 2016 with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton to change the stigma about mental health. Tonight, Meghan Markle will be joining with her new husband to support the family charity, along with Help for Heroes and Combat Stress, at the 100 Days to Peace Gala concert in London.

Meghan and Harry arrived to the gala concert holding hands. Unlike the formal menswear-inspired outfits Meghan has been rockin' lately, like her classic-but-chic Altuzarra suit, the Duchess chose to wear a gorgeous sleeveless blue Jason Wu dress and Aquazzura heels. Harry wore his signature navy suit. Together, they'll participate in a evening of music "to mark the centenary of the last 100 days of First World War hostilities," according to the gala's website. Veterans will be recognized for the struggles with PTSD that they've endured after returning home from war and the event will help raise money to support them.

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend '100 Days Of Peace' Commemorative Concert
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend '100 Days Of Peace' Commemorative Concert
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend "100 Days Of Peace" Commemorative Concert
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend "100 Days Of Peace" Commemorative Concert
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend a Gala Music Evening in London
Splash NewsSplashNews.com

Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years and completed two tours in Afghanistan. According to the Royal Family website, "he continues to work in support of his fellow servicemen, promoting support for wounded men and women as they adapt to life post-injury." Hence, his attendance at tonight's 100 Days to Peace Gala.

Just two days ago, Harry and Meghan attended the WellChild Awards to honor seriously ill children and young people who have made a significant impact in others' lives. The royal couple interacted sweetly with the children, and even told one of them their favorite Disney movies. The 100 Days to Peace Gala marks the third official event for the royal couple in the past week-and-a-half.

