As a royal, even a party or a concert is a chance to work. This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend a gala concert in Westminster to help raise money for soldiers struggling with PTSD. The couple will attend as guests at the 100 Days To Peace concert at Central Hall Westminster in aid of Help For Heroes, Combat Stress, and Heads Together, the Daily Mail reports. The gala aims to raise £100,000 to directly help soldiers with PTSD.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Heads Together is, of course, Harry's own charity (which he runs along with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton), so it makes sense that Harry and Meghan would be on board to attend the gala. Veterans issues are near and dear to Harry's heart; he himself served in the Army for ten years, eventually earning the rank of Captain and going on two tours in Afghanistan.

Getty Images Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library

Harry's work with veterans also extends to his popular Invictus Games, which he started in 2014 as an international sporting event for injured and disabled soldiers.

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

The campaign for the 100 Days To Peace concert was inspired by the death of Warrant Officer Nathan Hunt. Hunt served with Harry in Afghanistan and, tragically, killed himself in January.

"I am delighted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be present on what should be a very special evening," said Lord Dannatt, chairman of Royal Armouries, the organization that arranged the concert. "Tragically, the First World War did not turn out to be 'the war to end war.' But then, as now, we can hope and pray for a better future."