Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year
Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton (l. to r.) hang o
2
Who Would You Cast in a 'First Wives Club' Remake?
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
3
Puerto Rico’s Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto Is Still Mad
image
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 31 Edition
Sentebale Polo 2018
5
Meghan Markle Pulled Off A Secret Trip to Toronto

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend a Gala in Westminster to Raise Money for Soldiers with PTSD

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

As a royal, even a party or a concert is a chance to work. This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend a gala concert in Westminster to help raise money for soldiers struggling with PTSD. The couple will attend as guests at the 100 Days To Peace concert at Central Hall Westminster in aid of Help For Heroes, Combat Stress, and Heads Together, the Daily Mail reports. The gala aims to raise £100,000 to directly help soldiers with PTSD.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
image
Prince Harry Pens a Handwritten Letter at Invictus

Heads Together is, of course, Harry's own charity (which he runs along with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton), so it makes sense that Harry and Meghan would be on board to attend the gala. Veterans issues are near and dear to Harry's heart; he himself served in the Army for ten years, eventually earning the rank of Captain and going on two tours in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry Serves in Afghanistan
Getty ImagesPool/Tim Graham Picture Library

Harry's work with veterans also extends to his popular Invictus Games, which he started in 2014 as an international sporting event for injured and disabled soldiers.

Prince Harry and Sir Keith Mills GBE Announce The Invictus Games
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

The campaign for the 100 Days To Peace concert was inspired by the death of Warrant Officer Nathan Hunt. Hunt served with Harry in Afghanistan and, tragically, killed himself in January.

"I am delighted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be present on what should be a very special evening," said Lord Dannatt, chairman of Royal Armouries, the organization that arranged the concert. "Tragically, the First World War did not turn out to be 'the war to end war.' But then, as now, we can hope and pray for a better future."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Science Explains Our Obsession with the Royals
image Princess Mary to Attend Invictus Games
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Name New Dog
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Gala Dinner To Support East Anglia's Children's Hospices' Nook Appeal Why Kate Middleton's Coronation Will Be Simple
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge Reception Prince Harry Skipped a Royal Tradition for Meghan
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Meghan Just Revealed Her Cute Nickname for Harry
image Meghan and Kate Will Never Wear This One Color
Sentebale Polo 2018 Meghan Markle Pulled Off A Secret Trip to Toronto
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Why Meghan's Second Wedding Dress Isn't On Display
image Comparing Kate and Meghan's Theater Style