To be honest, after that time that Chrissy Teigen steamed her vagina on Instagram, it didn’t seem that there was much left that she could really surprise us with. Where do you go from there? But, in true Chrissy style, the model and mom-of-two has dropped the bombshell of all bombshells on Twitter over the weekend. Do you realize that we’ve all been saying her name wrong this entire time? Consider me shook.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If you always pronounce Teigen as the widely-believed 'tea-gen', then you’re not alone. Everybody does—including Chrissy herself, who has blown everybody’s mind by admitting that even she’s given up on trying to remind the world that um, actually it’s pronounced TIE-GEN. No, seriously. TIE-GEN.

The whole revelation was sparked in response to a video interview which saw Ariana Grande subtly reminding the world that her surname is more of a "Grand-ee" than a "Grand-ay" (have I been deaf my whole life or something?). Chrissy can totally relate to Ariana's problem, as she tweeted: “word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen,” like this information was totally casual and not about to change lives.

word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen https://t.co/M9EvS9pTrW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it’s all v effed up https://t.co/aJkweIiL7H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

I don’t correct people, ever. They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight. https://t.co/eSZDvKRaRK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

When fans pointed out that even she says Teigen like Tee-gen, Chrissy explained that it’s just not in her nature to fix the problem. “I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it’s all v effed up,” she wrote. “I don’t correct people, ever. They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight.”

Finally, she delivered the ultimate proof by getting her mom to confirm that it is indeed Tie-gen. “I’m tired of living this lie… It’s TIE-GEN, isn’t it mom?” When her mom yelled YEP from the background, Chrissy added: “See, I told you. It’s Tie-gen.”

This has honestly given me a stress migraine. News like this should come with a warning.