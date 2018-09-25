image
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Was Asked Whether She's Been Watching the New Season of 'Suits'

The eighth season of Meghan's old show has just aired.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

If you were to come face-to-face with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle during one of her royal appearances with Prince Harry, what would you ask her? Something about her new solo charity work, perhaps? Maybe you’d quiz her future plans for using her royal position for good, or hey, maybe you’d just ask what shampoo she uses, because that would be really handy to know.

You probably wouldn’t enquire as to whether she’s been watching the new episodes of Suits since she left the show, because that’s kind of awkward. But, let’s be honest—we’re all really glad that someone else did ask the question.

During yesterday’s trip to Loughborough University for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the Coach Core Awards, Meghan chatted to twins Luke and Elliott Rainbird, who she’d previously met before at another royal event. According to People, the brothers (who maybe just lost their invite to the next one) took the opportunity to ask Meghan whether she’d seen the new series of Suits yet. Viewers of the legal drama will know that Katherine Heigl has since joined the cast for season eight, after Meghan and her co-star Patrick J. Adams left the show with an onscreen wedding.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

So, the all-important answer? Delivering the cold, hard truth once and for all, Meghan apparently "said no before turning the conversation back to Coach Core.” I hope the room fell silent and the temperature suddenly dropped at the same time.

It’s very likely that Meghan’s new royal schedule as Duchess of Sussex simply doesn’t allow much free time for settling down on the sofa for a binge-watching session of Suits. The ex-actress has previously made it clear that things with the cast and crew ended on happy and positive terms, when she left her character Rachel Zane behind to marry Prince Harry.

image
Getty Images

During their engagement interview, Meghan said: "I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

But has she watched The Crown? That's what we all really need to know.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Meghan and Harry Took a Secret Amsterdam Vacation
