Khloe Kardashian Shared Dramatic Quotes About "Making Decisions" Amid New Tristan Thompson Rumors

If you’re ever wondering how one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is really feeling, you only need to over-analyze the latest deep and meaningful quotes that they’ve been posting across social media. Khloé Kardashian, eternal fan of the heartfelt internet quote, is back with sharing her feelings through some fierce, emotional words on social media, and it seems that the reality star is focusing on “making decisions,” “happiness,” and “healing” right now.

Making it clear that she’s determined to put herself (and of course, baby True) first from now on, Khloé’s recent Instagram story post read: “Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not response for their happiness. You’re responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with.”

It’s a pretty great, suitably sassy mantra to live by anyway—but also one that comes with a different twist when you remember the recent reports surrounding the behavior Khloé’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and his rumored party antics.

Just when their relationship seemed back on track and stronger than ever, Us Weekly reported two weeks ago that the basketball star had been seen getting “touchy-feely” with girls at a club. "Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the night,” an alleged onlooker revealed. “They were very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt.”

With that in mind, a second quote posted by Khloé suddenly takes a hard-hitting turn regarding forgiveness. Having apparently only stayed with Tristan the first time around through sheer "motherly instincts", Khloé shared: “Never wish them pain. That’s not who you are. If they caused you pain, they must have pain inside. Wish them healing. That's what they need.”

While the posts seem to suggest that fixing her relationship with Tristan may be proving difficult once again (does this mean that the family move to Cleveland is on hold?), it’s clear that Khloé is still loving every part of being a mom to daughter, True Thompson. Her latest post showed True looking cute as a button in a pastel-colored outfit and sweetly described 5-month-old True as her “sunshine on a cloudy day”.

It's totally possible that the posts were just shared by KoKo to illustrate her general approach to life, but every girl knows that you only search "meaningful happiness quotes" on Pinterest when there's something really going on.