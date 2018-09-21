A few days before Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter in April, Tristan was captured on video kissing another woman at an NYC nightclub. Last night, Tristan decided to party at a nightclub in Hollywood—without Khloé—and was photographed near other women while he was leaving.

If you watch the video obtained by The Daily Mail closely, Tristan did not exit the club with the two women, but they seemed to be awkwardly waiting for him while facing a wall right next to his car. Tristan walked out with his friends and seemingly did ignore the girls. They did not get into the same car as Tristan, but both women were seen following Tristan's friends towards another vehicle.

It's unclear what happened next, but this has definitely raised eyebrows for Khloé/Tristan shippers. The new parents have reportedly been working on their relationship over the last five months, and even vacationed together in Mexico. Khloé confirmed that Tristan did in fact cheat on her a few months ago, but they have been reconciling for the sake of their daughter, True Thompson.

Khloé reportedly even plans to move back to Cleveland with Tristan ahead of the 2018-2019 basketball season because she is "committed to keeping her family together." Only time will tell if this spotting of Tristan outside of the club will delay her decision to leave the rest of her family and friends behind in L.A.