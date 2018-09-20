image
Khloe Kardashian is Moving Back to Cleveland for Family Life with Tristan and True Thompson

"She is committed to keeping her family together."

image
Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson have defied all the odds in managing to keep their relationship together. They’ve really been through it and honestly, it doesn’t get much worse than a public cheating scandal—but, ever since the news of his infidelity was first leaked, Khloé has been determined that the couple would make it work for the good of their baby daughter, True Thompson.

Just a few weeks ago the 34-year-old reality star confirmed on Instagram that Tristan had indeed been unfaithful but, in the five months since the incident was caught on camera, the couple have seemingly gone from strength to strength. Now, Khloé is reportedly making her biggest commitment to their future as a family so far, with a decision to move back to Cleveland with Tristan and True.

Having spent the summer working positively on their ability to “coexist” as parents and later, a couple, it’s thought that Khloé will follow Tristan back to Cleveland as his basketball season with the Cavaliers starts up again now that things between them are looking better than ever.

A source told People: “Khloé and Tristan are great. Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation. But vacation has already ended and Tristan has to be back in Cleveland for the new season. He has games in October.”

Of course, it won't have been an easy decision to make. Khloe has since built a happy life in L.A. having relocated to living just around the corner from to her momager and sisters. But now it seems that strengthening her own little family comes as top priority for the new mom, ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner gang.

“They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters,” the insider went on. “It’s not going to be easy for her. But she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”

While being a Kardashian naturally means Calabasas runs through their veins, the couple’s previous home in Cleveland also has a special sentiment for KoKo. She spent most of her pregnancy living there, and it was where True was eventually born back in April.

It's a big step to make, but there's still one very important question to consider. Does this mean we now have to officially change its title to Kleveland?

