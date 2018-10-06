image
This Royal Family Photographer Revealed His Favorite Picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

image
Getty Images

A Google image search for "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle" turns up literally thousands of results. They are probably two of the most-photographed people on the planet. So how could someone choose a favorite amongst all the gorgeous, loved-up photos?

If you're a person who takes pictures of them for a living, it's not that hard apparently. Speaking to Insider, photographer Chris Jackson, who has been taking pictures of the royal family for Getty Images for more than a decade, took his personal favorite photo of Harry and Meghan last week during their trip to their namesake, Sussex.

Are you ready for the Best Picture of Harry and Meghan of All Time? Or at least for one guy who spends a lot of time pouring over pictures of the couple's person favorite picture? Here it is:

image
Getty Images

"Having photographed Prince Harry for so many years as a solo royal, it's been great to capture him with the duchess, two people who clearly share similar passions and are so relaxed and happy together," Jackson said. "I actually took my favorite photograph of the pair during a visit to Sussex [Wednesday] — a lovely interaction as they held hands and burst into laughter during a visit to a youth project."

The photo in question was taken at the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3 and Jackson is right — it is an amazing picture of the couple.

Jackson also shared some other insights about the royals during his interview with Insider. Here are some highlights:

On Meghan's natural on-camera look:

image
Getty Images

"The Duchess of Sussex has really introduced an exciting new dynamic to the royal family. Right from her first official appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto, she has been relaxed and natural on camera."

On Meghan's friendliness:

image
Getty Images

"She takes the time to chat to as many people as possible on royal engagements, and it's certainly been exciting for me as a royal photographer to document this exciting time!"

