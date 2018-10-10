On Tuesday night, Taylor Swift gave her first award show performance in three years at the 2018 American Music Awards. The Reputation singer opened up the show singing "I Did Something Bad" from the album, and she killed it. At one point, Swift pointed to herself while singing, "They're burning all the witches, even if you aren't one."

Her performance comes only two days after she made a rare political statement on her Instagram endorsing two Tennessee Democratic candidates, Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. "In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," she wrote on Instagram. "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country."

Getty Images Kevin Winter

Getty Images Kevin Winter

Getty Images Kevin Winter

Getty Images Kevin Winter

After Swift made her endorsement, voter registration increased, and fans analyzed her performance very closely. They quite literally compared it to a witch ritual when she sang the lyrics, "They're burning all the witches, even if you aren't one."



twitter watching taylor swift arrive at the AMAs after her instagram post inspired 240,000 people to register to vote pic.twitter.com/nPbMAWvdqF — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) October 9, 2018

taylor swift pointing at herself while singing “they’re burning all the witches even if you aren’t one” in front of everybody is a big mood — SAR (@suItrys) October 10, 2018

TAYLOR SWIFT HAD A COMEBACK PERFORMANCE OF A LIFETIME AND ENDED THE MALE SPECIES IN THE PROGRESS I LOVE HER I LOVE HER I LOVE HER #TaylorSwiftAMAS #AMAs pic.twitter.com/F1V103205p — lucy💛rep tour perth&syd (@starbeamswift) October 10, 2018

A WHOLE WITCH RITUALLLLL I LOVE YOU TAYLOR A SWIFT — tayliberal sjwift updates (@eyesopens) October 10, 2018

I’m so emotional rn.. @taylorswift13 did not come to play — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) October 10, 2018

This Taylor Swift performance is giving me major Scarlet Witch vibes & I am HERE. FOR. IT. #AMAs — Olga 🍂 (@POESIEdeLUNE) October 10, 2018

I wanted to run on stage and hug her when she started pointing to herself saying “they’re burning all the witches even if you aren’t one” @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #IDidSomethingBad #TaylorSwiftAMAs — Maria (@TsSwift89) October 10, 2018

LAST NIGHT TAYLOR SWIFT DECIDED TO SPEAK OUT HER MIND AND TOMORROW NIGHT SHE'S PERFORMING I DID SOMETHING BAD WHICH INCLUDES THE LYRICS "IF A MAN TALKS SHIT THEN I OWE HIM NOTHING" AND "THEY'RE BURNING ALL THE WITCHES EVEN IF YOU AREN'T ONE" THAT'S HAVING BIG DICK ENERGY — veronica did something bad (@soitfuckingoes) October 8, 2018

Taylor Swift singing about burning witches tonight was powerful. Feels that way, doesn't it? Amazing #AMAs performance! #TaylorSwiftAMAs #IDidSomethingBad — Coleen (@steadysatellite) October 10, 2018

Swift is nominated in four categories tonight: artist of the year; favorite female artist, pop/rock; favorite album, pop/rock; and favorite tour of the year.