The Adorable Moment Jack Brooksbank Saw Princess Eugenie in Her Wedding Dress

These two could not be more in love.

image
Getty Images

From start to finish, the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank was filled with a number of magical, fairytale moments (can we talk about that Disney-worthy dress, please?), and the groom even gave us all his very own Prince Charming moment. Cameras caught Jack's reaction to first seeing his future wife walking down the aisle in her stunning gown, and his response will make your heart hurt.

As the bride arrived at the doors of St George’s Chapel with her father, Prince Andrew, all eyes were on her perfect, classic wedding dress by Peter Pilotto, and that dream Greville Emerald tiara, borrowed from her Majesty and grandmother of the bride, Queen Elizabeth. Unsurprisingly, Jack was overcome with emotion at the sight of Princess Eugenie and, according to royal correspondent Rebecca English and her lip reader, a video of the moment seemingly shows him whispering: “Oh, my heart... Oh break my heart.”

If you weren’t already crying, you probably are now. It’s almost too adorable to possibly be real life, but royal family fans are theorizing that Jack’s heartfelt moment comes from an old Sufi saying, "Oh break my heart; oh, break it again, so I can learn to love even more again.”

The romance was reciprocated by bride Princess Eugenie, as she later chose a reading from The Great Gatsby dedicated to her new husband. The passage, read by Maid Of Honor Princess Beatrice, describes Jay Gatsby’s enigmatic smile. Although the choice has received some criticism online given the themes of the book, the Dean of Windsor went on to explain how the description by F.Scott Fitzgerald had reminded Eugenie of her husband's own smile.

image
Getty Images

So if, on your own wedding day, your husband doesn't respond in this exact same way, you should probably just call it off.

