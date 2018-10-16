Ariana Grande Has Returned Her Giant Engagement Ring to Pete Davidson

Yes, we’ve all been kind of distracted by the news of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, but let’s not forget that something pretty terrible happened earlier this week, too. Love’s young dream, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, reportedly called off their engagement four months after the SNL comedian proposed to the singing superstar, with sources claiming that their five month whirlwind romance had all become “too much, too soon.”

While Pete and Ariana have both remained silent on the truth of their breakup so far, TMZ (which originally broke the news at the weekend), have now also added that the Breathin’ singer has returned her diamond engagement ring to her ex-fiancé. So yep, that’s pretty final as gestures go.

Insiders have claimed that Ariana has now officially handed back the ring, because PAH, who needs to keep hold of a $100k, uniquely designed for her, enormous 3.03 carat diamond that was brighter than my future anyway? Apparently there was no discussion over who would keep the stunning jewelry in the split, with sources explaining: "He bought it in contemplation of marriage, and she was quick to fork it over.”

But while she might have given up the ring, there’s one thing that Ariana definitely isn’t letting go quite so lightly.

Stepping confidently into life as a single mom, Ari is said to have taken custody of the couple’s baby—miniature pet teacup pig, Piggy Smallz. It’s thought that she was the one who originally purchased the iconic Piggy in September, so it makes sense that she’ll be the one who gets to keep the li'l oinker. Oh Piggy Smallz, another child of a broken home. It’s unclear whether Pete will keep the huge tribute tattoo on his torso to his bristly child but, seeing as his Dangerous Woman inking has already been firmly covered up, it’s not looking good for Piggy's tatt.

Earlier this week, TMZ's sources said that, while Ariana and Pete still have a lot of love for each other, they couple had decided to end the romantic part of their relationship. The news comes a little over a month after Ariana's ex Mac Miller passed away at 26 due to a reported overdose, though it's unclear if this contributed to the couple’s final split.