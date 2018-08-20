Virginia Suburbs
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are All Loved Up at the 2018 VMAs

Pete wouldn't miss the opportunity to support his fiancée.

image
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesNicholas Hunt

Since Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson initiated the Summer of Engagements in June, the couple hasn't been afraid to show PDA in front of—no exaggeration—the entire world. This didn't change at the 2018 Video Music Awards, where Ariana is set to perform her latest single, "God Is a Woman" from her upcoming album, Sweetener.

The couple posed on the red carpet together hugging and holding each other's hands, looking completely loved up. Ariana wore a Wonder Woman-esque outfit and Pete wore a sweater and sweatpants (a true red carpet lewk). Pete is clearly here to support his fiancée before she takes the stage tonight. Ariana and Nicki Minaj, who are both performing this year, sang a remix of Grande's "Side by Side" in 2016 P.P. (Yes, Pre-Pete.) However, she did skip the show last year.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesNicholas Hunt
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesNicholas Hunt
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesNicholas Hunt
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
It hasn't been all rainbows and sunshine for the couple during the summer of love. A few weeks ago, Pete deleted his Instagram account after he decided he was tired of being subjected to the negativity that comes with frequent rumors and speculation about him and his fiancée.

He wrote to fans (ironically, on his Instagram story) the following note:

"No there's nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is fucking lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point :). Your neighborhood goon, Pete."

We're happy Pete could join Ariana tonight despite the negativity online. Two months into the engagement and they're still going strong, plus their wedding may be sooner than we think.

image
All the Best Looks from the VMAs After-Parties