You know how, sometimes, when couples have been together for a while and they spend all of their time together, they start to kind of merge into one person? Well, that's happening to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now, apparently, if these new pictures from the couple's royal tour are any indication.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned out for an Invictus Games event on Saturday wearing matching shirts.

Harry and Meghan both wore black polos bearing the Invictus Games logo to the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island, one of the many, many stops on their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

Harry wore his Invictus polo tucked into a pair of grey slacks with a belt and brown shoes. Meghan, always stylish even in what's essentially a uniform, paired the black Invictus polo with a pair of Mother Denim black jeans and dressed up the look with an Altuzarra Studio Acacia white blazer on top. She also wore a trendy pair of yellow Illesteva sunglasses that also happened to coordinate with the yellow and white Invictus Games logo (the yellow lettering spells out "I am," which is so appropriate, given the event's mission statement).

Meghan and Harry were all smiles at the Invictus kickoff event, where they were both totally in their element.

The twinning outfits came after Harry and Meghan both sported much more formal looks in the morning at their engagement at the Anzac Memorial. Harry wore his military uniform and Meghan wore a black Camila button wool-crepe dress when they accompanied Governor of New South Wales, David Hurley, at the official opening of the enhanced Anzac Memorial.