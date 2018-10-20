Michigan Primary Governor, Detroit, USA - 07 Aug 2018
Today's Top Stories
1
Every Woman Should Care About This Governor's Race
image
2
When You Can’t Afford Breast Cancer Reconstruction
image
3
Found: The Ultimate Effortlessly Chic Pants
image
4
The Truth About Mica in Makeup
image
5
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, October 19 Edition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wore Matching Shirts to the Invictus Games Kickoff

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

You know how, sometimes, when couples have been together for a while and they spend all of their time together, they start to kind of merge into one person? Well, that's happening to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now, apparently, if these new pictures from the couple's royal tour are any indication.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned out for an Invictus Games event on Saturday wearing matching shirts.

Harry and Meghan both wore black polos bearing the Invictus Games logo to the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island, one of the many, many stops on their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

Harry wore his Invictus polo tucked into a pair of grey slacks with a belt and brown shoes. Meghan, always stylish even in what's essentially a uniform, paired the black Invictus polo with a pair of Mother Denim black jeans and dressed up the look with an Altuzarra Studio Acacia white blazer on top. She also wore a trendy pair of yellow Illesteva sunglasses that also happened to coordinate with the yellow and white Invictus Games logo (the yellow lettering spells out "I am," which is so appropriate, given the event's mission statement).

image
Getty Images

Meghan and Harry were all smiles at the Invictus kickoff event, where they were both totally in their element.

image
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The twinning outfits came after Harry and Meghan both sported much more formal looks in the morning at their engagement at the Anzac Memorial. Harry wore his military uniform and Meghan wore a black Camila button wool-crepe dress when they accompanied Governor of New South Wales, David Hurley, at the official opening of the enhanced Anzac Memorial.

image
Getty Images
Related Stories
image
Why Prince Harry Is Wearing Two Rings on Tour
image
Meghan Watched Harry Practice His Invictus Speech

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image
Meghan Markle's Invictus Games Style Evolution
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 5
Meghan Markle's Chic Illesteva Sunglasses
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Watched Harry Practice His Invictus Speech
Royal tour of Australia - Day Four
Every Pic from Harry and Meghan's First Royal Tour
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 4 Deleting Social Media was "Freeing" For Meghan
image Meghan Reveals Her First Pregnancy Side Effects
Royal tour of Australia - Day Four Meghan Markle's Half-Updo Looked So Elegant
image Meghan and Kate's Royal Tour Beach Looks Compared
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3 Meghan's Baby's Birth Certificate Is a Big Deal
image Meghan Markle Has A New Tiara