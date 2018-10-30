image
Today's Top Stories
1
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image
2
USC Sexual Abuse Case: 3 Women Tell Their Stories
image
3
What to Know About Abortion and the Midterms
image
4
A Ranking of the 7 Best Eyebrow Gels
image
5
Celebrity Couples Who #Twinned So Hard

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Were Accidentally Used to Advertise a Café in London

Well, this is awkward.

image
Splash News

Usually, the conversation around celebrities and Photoshop fails is totally their own fault, and probably involves some slimming down, smoothing over, and a few embarrassing mistakes. This time however, the A-lister in question definitely can’t be blamed. Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise have become the accidental stars of an advertising campaign for a new café that just opened up in London, after they were photoshopped unknowingly into the poster as your average mother and daughter, casually taking a stroll together for a coffee and a croissant.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Holmes and her 12-year-old daughter unwittingly made it into the billboard advert in Plumstead Common, south-east London, which had been mocked up to showcase the launch of Slade Café, set to open for local residents this month. Spoiler: They do not live in south-east London. (You can see the ad here.)

Look a little closer at the cute mother and daughter taking a stroll through the park in matching outfits, and you’ll soon notice that it’s actually a paparazzi image of major Hollywood A-listers, Katie and Suri, taken a few years ago in 2012. I’m simultaneously laughing, eye-rolling and facepalming. Part of me hopes that this wasn’t an accident, and it was a genuine attempt to try and make people believe that Katie Holmes really is a regular at the Slade Café.

image
Splash News

Amazingly enough, it’s actually not the first time that this has happened to Katie. Hilariously, the exact same photo was superimposed to advertise a London apartment building last year. Speaking to the Evening Standard about the amazing photoshop fail, an official spokesman for the local area Greenwich council said: “The artist’s impression used on the hoarding of the newly opened Slade Café in Plumstead was supplied to the council in good faith by the architecture practice who designed it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

All's well that ends well, though. The council added: "The Royal Borough of Greenwich would be delighted to invite Katie and her daughter to the Slade Café for a free coffee to say sorry.”

Related Story
image
Celebs Caught Photoshopping Their Instagrams
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
'Boy Erased' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Oct 2018 Nicole Kidman's Kids Have 'Big Little Lies' Cameos
69th Primetime Emmy Awards - Audience, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017 Who is Zoë Kravitz's Secret Fiancé, Karl Glusman?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Princess Ayako wedding Japanese Princess Gave Up Title to Marry Commoner
image Meghan Markle Says "Feminism Is Fairness"
image Joe Jonas Dressed Up as Sansa Stark For Halloween
image Zoe Kravitz Recreates Her Mom's Naked Photoshoot
image Prince Harry's Sweet Nickname for the Royal Baby
Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe Priyanka Chopra Threw a Gorgeous Bridal Shower
image
2018's Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes
image Royal Tour Signs Have 'Suits' Puns