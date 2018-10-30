Usually, the conversation around celebrities and Photoshop fails is totally their own fault, and probably involves some slimming down, smoothing over, and a few embarrassing mistakes. This time however, the A-lister in question definitely can’t be blamed. Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise have become the accidental stars of an advertising campaign for a new café that just opened up in London, after they were photoshopped unknowingly into the poster as your average mother and daughter, casually taking a stroll together for a coffee and a croissant.

Holmes and her 12-year-old daughter unwittingly made it into the billboard advert in Plumstead Common, south-east London, which had been mocked up to showcase the launch of Slade Café, set to open for local residents this month. Spoiler: They do not live in south-east London. (You can see the ad here.)

Look a little closer at the cute mother and daughter taking a stroll through the park in matching outfits, and you’ll soon notice that it’s actually a paparazzi image of major Hollywood A-listers, Katie and Suri, taken a few years ago in 2012. I’m simultaneously laughing, eye-rolling and facepalming. Part of me hopes that this wasn’t an accident, and it was a genuine attempt to try and make people believe that Katie Holmes really is a regular at the Slade Café.

Amazingly enough, it’s actually not the first time that this has happened to Katie. Hilariously, the exact same photo was superimposed to advertise a London apartment building last year. Speaking to the Evening Standard about the amazing photoshop fail, an official spokesman for the local area Greenwich council said: “The artist’s impression used on the hoarding of the newly opened Slade Café in Plumstead was supplied to the council in good faith by the architecture practice who designed it.

All's well that ends well, though. The council added: "The Royal Borough of Greenwich would be delighted to invite Katie and her daughter to the Slade Café for a free coffee to say sorry.”