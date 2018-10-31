Prince Harry Had Some Touching Advice For a 6-Year-Old Boy Who Lost His Mother

Well, fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their royal tour with a few tears of overwhelming emotion thanks to that unexpected baby announcement, so it only makes sense that we all wrap things up with a little more crying. It’s all thanks to Prince Harry who, on the final day of his time in New Zealand with wife Meghan Markle, had some heartfelt words of advice for a young boy who’s mother passed away. And trust me when I tell you that you should have worn waterproof mascara today.

The special moment happened as Harry met fans at Auckland Viaduct Harbour on Tuesday. The Duke stopped to talk to 6-year-old Otia Nante, whose grandmother explained to Harry that his mother had died before he was even a year old.

In a video captured by News.Com.Au, Otia hands over a letter that he wrote to Harry because, as his grandmother said, “he looks up to you because he actually lost his mummy, too.” Prince Harry’s own mother, Princess Diana, was tragically killed in a car cash in August 1997, when Harry was just 12-years-old and his brother Prince William was 15.

Getty Images

Clearly moved by the story, Harry popped the letter in his jacket pocket and offered up some moving words of comfort and affirmation to Otia. He told him: "Life will always be all right, you know that? I’ve made it to 34 years old, and life is great. I have a beautiful wife and a baby on the way. Your life is going to be sorted. Don’t you worry about that.”

The touching moment Prince Harry comforts a young boy during the #RoyalTourNZ after his mother recently passed away. Diana would be so proud ❤️ https://t.co/74vImH9DO3 #RoyalTour pic.twitter.com/QzsvyvgRk7 — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) October 30, 2018

And if this moment isn’t a good enough reason to break royal protocol, what is? Having taken a few sneaky selfies during the tour along with wife Meghan Markle (they’re not officially breaking the rules, but it’s probably frowned upon), Harry also stopped to take an adorable photo with Otia before moving along the walkabout.

It's just the latest of many moments with kids that prove how wonderful a parent Prince Harry will be when his first child with Meghan Markle arrives next year. Does anyone need a tissue?