image
Today's Top Stories
1
An Open Letter to Asian American Voters
image
2
Why Chrissy Teigen Doesn't Plan Her Outfits
image
3
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, November 2 Edition
Unification Church Holds Mass Wedding In South Korea
4
What It's Like to Grow Up in a Cult
image
5
Found: The Best Night Cream for Your Skin Type

Kendall Jenner Celebrated Her Birthday by Riding a Bike Around NYC in a Grinch-Green Fur Coat

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Yesterday, November 3, was Kendall Jenner's birthday. The reality star/supermodel turned 23 and she celebrated her special day by riding a bicycle around New York City while wearing a bright green, fur-lined coat, which begs the question: What did you do for your last birthday?

Kendall didn't just do the bike thing, of course. She also partied with fellow famous people, like Bella Hadid and Tyler, the Creator on Saturday night. The celebration apparently started out in the public eye (complete with Kendall in a cheap, cone-shaped cardboard birthday hat) before movie to a friend's apartment where the party could really start, according to TMZ.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

After the house party, Kendall and friends reportedly ventured back out into the city for some late night/early morning karaoke at the Sing Sing Karaoke bar. According to Cosmopolitan, Kendall was joined by friends Joan Smalls and Justine Skye for the karaoke portion of the night and the group took a party bus to the bar. Low-key, Kenny.

And yeah, sure, partying with friends in New York City and tooling around in a party bus is great, but can we please go back to the bike ride and the green coat?

image
Getty Images

That coat, by the way, is a Saks Potts coat and it costs $2,055. It's made of lambskin and fox fur. And it's all dyed lime green.

image
Getty Images

SHOP IT

image
Getty Images

Has anyone ever looked more purely joyous than Kendall Jenner on this damn Citi Bike?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Getty Images

I'm pretty sure the answer is no, no they have not.

image
Getty Images

Keep living your best life, Kendall.

Related Stories
image
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Punched a Paparazzo
image
This Is Kendall Jenner's Fashion Week Diet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image
Pictures of Royal Kids Acting Like Normal Kids
image Priyanka Chopra Had Her Bachelorette Party
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Jenna Dewan Made Out With New BF in Palm Springs
image Doria Ragland Reportedly Invited to Royal Holidays
image
50 Celebrity Tattoos and Exactly What They Mean
image Trump Just Tried to Cross the Stark Sisters
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, November 2 Edition
image Keira Knightley on Disney's Portrayal of Women
image Jenna Dewan Reunited With Ex Channing Tatum
image Meghan's Reaction to Crowd Singing 'Suits' Theme