It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Kylie Jenner isn't shying away from a new hair color to commemorate the holiday season. I find it to be rather fitting that Kylie's latest hair color is matches this time of year: short, icy silver, and chic as hell. She posted an image of her hairstylist working on her new hair to her Instagram story late yesterday evening, presumably from Calabasas, California, where she lives with boyfriend Travis Scott and 8-month daughter Stormi.

Jenner has never been one to shy away from extreme hair colors: long, brunette locks, baby blue hair, a platinum Barbie ponytail, a blunt bob so sharp it could cut paper, and the latest look from her 21st birthday, long blonde mermaid locks, all the way down to the waist. Fans could even see the long blonde hair (for the last time?) on her Instagram page yesterday in a promo image for the 3rd annual Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection.

Kylie changes her hair more often than I change my shirt, but I'm hoping this one sticks for a while—I miss her in a bob! Her wig and extension collection is a sight to be seen, but one can only imagine what it looks like. Is it a room? Is it it a closet? Is it an entire floor of her house?



Before the silver hair, Jenner's latest look had been long, blonde mermaid hair that stretched past her waist.

Jenner paired her new look with a caption of the time that she took the image for her Instagram stories, and I literally cannot wait to see the grey/silver goodness in all of its glory. No one said the holiday season couldn't start with your hair.