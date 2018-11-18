Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan Are Reportedly Looking to Leave Kensington Palace All Together

Life can be unpredictable and that's even true if you're a royal, living that quintessential steeped-in-tradition life. In early October, reports circulated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be moving out of their current abode—the cozy, two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, located on the Kensington Palace grounds—and into the much larger, 21-room Apartment 1 located on the west side of Kensington Palace.

Apartment 1 also happens to be right next door to Prince William and Kate Middleton's apartment, which would put Harry and Meghan as close to the Cambridge clan as possible without literally going for a Full House-style living situation.

Now, it looks like those reports might not be true after all, according to new information from the Daily Mail. According to the Mail's royal sources, the apartment is currently occupied by the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, 74, and his wife, Birgitte, 72, who are in no hurry to leave, apparently.

"Birgitte doesn’t want to leave," a source described as a friend of Birgitte's told the Daily Mail. "And why should she? She and her husband are still full-time working members of The Firm and they were given their apartment by Her Majesty."

If the Daily Mail's sources are to be believed, however, Harry and Meghan are totally okay with this because apparently they don't even want the apartment. *Sips tea*

"Harry and Meghan want to move, and need more space, but they don’t want to live next door to William and Catherine," the source said. "They will soon have separate offices and separate lives, so it would make sense for them to live further afield. There is no reason why [Harry and Meghan's] London home has to be at Kensington Palace. There are plenty of other options, including using their own money to buy their own place."

