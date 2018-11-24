image
Today's Top Stories
1
Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What to Buy When
image
2
Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style
jack and rose on the dresser in titanic
3
Unpopular Opinion Week: Rose Did the Right Thing
image
4
Shop Target's Amazing Black Friday Deals Now
image
5
Try These Editor-Approved Shampoos & Conditioners

Kendall Jenner Appears Thankful to Be the Only Kardashian-Jenner Without a Baby

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

FOMO is real, but Kendall Jenner definitely does not have it...at least not when it comes to parenthood. The 23-year-old model posted a post-Thanksgiving 'gram that sums up her feelings about parenthood—specifically, the fact that she's the only one of her siblings who hasn't experienced it yet.

This year, the world experienced the Great Kardashian-Jenner Baby Boom, as Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child, Chicago, via surrogate, and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner became moms for the first time, to True Thompson and Stormi Webster, respectively. The newest generation of KarJenner babies were born over the course of just four months, with Chicago coming first on January 15, followed quickly by Stormi on February 1, and finally True on April 12.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Even though Kendall became an aunt all over again three times this year, she does not appear to be showing any symptoms of baby fever herself. In new post on Instagram, she referenced just how chill she is about her odd woman out status in her family when it comes to procreating.

"All my siblings posting their babies and shit and I’m just like...," the model wrote in a very meme-like caption of her post.

In the picture, Kendall lounges out on what appears to be a Queen-sized beach towel in her backyard, wearing a teeny tiny navy blue bikini and a giant, sun-blocking straw hat. Can we please make this an official meme? Everyone who feels like they're going against the family grain this holiday season, pose looking luxurious AF in your backyard (or living room or wherever) and caption with, "All my siblings posting their [thing you're not posting], and I'm just like..."

Some people on Twitter are already feeling those Kendall vibes.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Get on it, internet. Make. It. Happen.

Related Stories
image
Kendall Jenner Goes Barbie Blonde
image
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Punched a Paparazzo
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Why Queen Elizabeth Probably Won't Ever Abdicate
image Kit Harington Responds to Cheating Allegations
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Ariana's 'Mean Girls' Cast for "Thank U, Next"
image Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Officially Moving
image J.Lo's Family Had the Most Adorable Thanksgiving
image Chrissy Teigen Once Worked With Meghan Markle
image Meryl Streep Invited Herself Onto Big Little Lies
image Andie MacDowell Returns for 'Four Weddings' Remake
image Prince Charles Predicts Names for Royal Baby
image
Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style