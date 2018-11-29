It's actually happening! There's been talk of Ariana Grande's documentary since 2017, and now it's finally here—only it's a four-part docuseries, not a documentary, and it's available exclusively on YouTube. According to Vulture, the full series will be available for all YouTube Premium subscribers, but Ariana is releasing each part for free on her YouTube channel once a week over the next few weeks. The first segment will be available today, starting at 12 p.m. EST.

Here's what we can expect: a behind-the-scenes look at her Dangerous Woman Tour, the making of her album Sweetener (for which we can thank for classics like "Dangerous Woman" and "Side to Side,"), and even footage from Ariana's Manchester benefit show for the Manchester Arena bombing that happened during her show in 2017. Nothing on Pete Davidson, though, because that happened after this was filmed. Boy, that was a whirlwind relationship...

“We wanted to bring you as closely into our world as possible,” Ariana says in the trailer. The docuseries already promises her trademark wit and sly sense of humor. "Where's the tour movie??" she asks with fake anger, exactly what her fans have been wondering over the past year and a half.

On her Twitter, Ariana admitted that she herself didn't know many of the details: "'i have no idea' applies to simply everything everyone is asking me," she admitted, but she proclaimed her love for her rabid fans (us) who were breaking the Internet in their excitement over this latest news.

Director Alfredo Flores spilled some more tea on his Twitter: what each episode will be about, the length of each one (27-38 minutes), and the backstage footage that he's using.

Ariana's on a roll: she's also been teasing her "Thank U, Next" music video, with tons of references to classic movies like Mean Girls and Legally Blonde. Also, she got a totally cute and short haircut. She's really making 2018 the year of Ariana.



