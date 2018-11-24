'Tis the season of giving thanks and Ariana Grande is thankful for her exes, as you already know if you've heard her latest breakup anthem/bop "Thank U, Next." Ariana has been hard at work teasing the hell out of the song and, TBH, her hard work is paying off.

First, she's got other famous people working over time to promote the song thanks to it being a legit ear worm/all-around fun AF track.

"Thank U, Next" became the unofficial theme song of this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. "Ariana Grande is my life right now," Bella Hadid said of the song. "I love 'Thank U, Next.' I also love Halsey’s new song 'Without Me.' She’s performing today and I get to walk to it."

Lameka Fox agreed and named the track as her runway inspo for the show as well. "'Thank U Next' by Ariana Grande," she said when we asked about her confidence-boosting song choice. "It’s such a powerful song and I love the message behind it because at the end of the day, self-love is important and the song's catchy."

In addition to being endorsed by actual runway models, the song's Mean Girls-inspired video looks absolutely epic. Ariana has been personally promoting that part, most recently with an Instagram pic of the beyond-perfect cast she put together. Behold:

Ariana stars as Regina George and she nails it, obviously, but the real scene-stealers here are Elizabeth Gillies and Jonathan Bennett. Dynasty star Gillies, who costarred in Victorious with Ariana back in their Nickelodeon days, stands in for Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron and she's such a ringer for the OG Mean Girls star that you'll have to do a double-take. Then, of course, there's Bennett, who makes a great Aaron Samuels, mostly because he actually played Aaron Samuels in the movie.

Rounding out Ari's Mean Girls mini-cast are Alexa Luria as Karen Smith and Courtney Chipolone as Gretchen Wieners.

The singer also shared more high-quality stills of herself channeling Regina George on Twitter and the shots are amazing.

The "Thank U, Next" video will also feature send-ups to Bring It On and Legally Blonde.

Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by the fact that this video isn't out yet.