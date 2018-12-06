Spotted! In their first public outing as a couple since June, Amal and George Clooney showed up in New York for the 70th Anniversary of the UN Correspondents Association. Amal was there to receive the 2018 UNCA Global Citizen of the Year Award for her humanitarian work, and George there to cheer her on.

The barrister showed us some serious glam in a floor-length J. Mendel navy and white chiffon gown with matching navy heels, a navy and gold clutch, and bling-y sapphire and diamond earrings. She also paired the look with a perfect pink-red lip for just a splash of color, and she wore her tousled hair down. As reported in the Daily Mail, the actor's parents joined the famous couple on their night out for a full-on family affair.

The dress had just enough modern touches to look trendy—a touch of sheer, without hammering us over the head with it—paired with a classic sweetheart neckline and thin straps. Interestingly, depending on the lighting, the dress and clutch sometimes photographed as a brighter royal blue:

Getty Images James Devaney

Strappy Sweetheart Two-Tone Silk Gown J. Mendel bergdorfgoodman.com $6,490.00 Shop Now

Amal has been involved with the UN since 2013. During the event, she took to the stage to honor the best of UN media coverage in 2018. Per People, she said, "I am here tonight to honor you, the journalists being recognized for your groundbreaking reporting this year."

Amal has been to plenty of events solo (perfectly styled, per usual) but the last time we saw the couple was at the American Film Institute's 2018 Life Achievement Award. Amal took to the stage to talk about her husband, who was receiving the award. Clooney teared up as she raved about him: "My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life." She added, "You fill our home with laughter and happiness."

We also recently got a hint that the couple might become godparents to another famous couple—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE NOW