We’ve all been there. You’ve got almost three million dollars burning a hole in your bank account, and you’re totally out of inspiration for how to spend it all. It’s so frustrating, right? Luckily, the Middleton family have stepped up to offer the perfect suggestion—how about treating yourself to the actual apartment that Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her sister, Pippa Middleton, used to live in? Perfect for any girl who wants to follow in those royal footsteps.

Kate might now reside in Kensington Palace with Prince William and their three children but, just like you and me, she comes from the humble beginnings of a 3-bedroom apartment worth almost $2.5 million dollars. Same, right? The flat, situated in London’s prestigious Chelsea area, has recently been put back on the market through Knight Frank and Rightmove by Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and it’s expected to be snapped up quickly despite the hefty price tag.

The property was originally purchased by the Middleton family way back in 2002 for the bargain price of £780,000 ($987,425), and Kate moved in for a while in 2011 before joining the royal family. The period conversion boasts three stories, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a reception room full of elegant decor, and is described by the realtor as “charming," “peaceful, light and spacious.” I hear it’s also a total Duke magnet.

Unfortunately, the small catch is that the value of Kate's ex-apartment has rocketed over the past sixteen years and, thanks to its dream location and rather famous past tenants, the home is now up for sale for a prospective £1,950,000 ($2,468,954).

I mean, maybe if we all contribute then we could share it?

