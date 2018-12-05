In their first appearance together since the birth of their first baby Arthur, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attended a carol service at St. Luke’s Church in London. The annual service is hosted by the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, which honors Prince Harry's friend who died in a car accident at a young age. Per People, Harry and Meghan also participated in the event, while Pippa and James sat in the audience.

Pippa attended the service in a burgundy coat with a fur collar by French Connection, which (like her royal sister often does) was a re-wear from the same service in 2015. This is the first time Meghan has attended the Christmas Carol service, and she wore a navy maternity top with a matching navy blazer to fit her ever-growing baby bump.

Harry and Prince William are both patrons of the Fund, and attending the service is an annual tradition for the brothers. William couldn't go this year, as he was busy at the Queen's Diplomatic Reception with Kate.

Splash News

Harry and Meghan not only attended but both also spoke: Meghan read from the poem “Our Deepest Fear” by Marianne Williamson, saying they chose it because “it sums up the spirit of what the Henry van Straubenzee Fund does to empower young children.”

Getty Images

Harry made a speech praising the fund for its work with women and schools in Uganda. He also spoke about his "very special" late friend. “Mrs van Straubenzee, you have created the most incredible legacy for your son," he said.



Given the holiday season, December promises to be a busy month for royals and royals-adjacents like Pippa. Kate and Meghan were also seen in similar-hued burgundy looks in recent outings at the end of November, so it looks like Pippa's getting some royal inspiration for her looks too.

Getty Images Max Mumby/WPA Pool

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW