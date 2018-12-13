Alex Rodriguez Was the Sweetest Boyfriend at J.Lo's Movie Premiere

Actor-singer-producer Jennifer Lopez could never be described as shy and low-key, in the best way. But she's particularly public about her love for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez: clearly, the feelings are mutual, and last night they gave us even more reasons to 'ship them. J.Lo brought Rodriguez along for her new movie premiere, Second Act, which also stars Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens. The star-studded premiere was streamed live on Twitter and J. Lo's Instagram stories, and we spotted Rodriguez in the background supporting his girlfriend (who looked amazing, but I'll get to that in a sec) in a very sweet way.

Initially, it just looked like Rodriguez was distracted, talking into his phone and facing away from his girlfriend. But it turns out, he was grabbing photos and video of her, some of which he shared on his own Insta stories. For a second, we got a look at what it's really like to be J.Lo—and there's a lot of flashing cameras. Of course, Rodriguez also stopped documenting and dutifully put down the camera when it was time to get snapped with his lady love.

Here's a pic of Rodriguez getting J. Lo from the best angle (don't worry, all of the angles are her best angle):

Also, let's take a moment to appreciate J.Lo's hot pink high-low Giambattista Valli dress, which she paired with Jimmy Choo silvery platform heels and matching clutch (first reported in E! News). The train was the best part: it went on and on in gorgeous, cascading waves. It's the biggest, most princessy frock, and of course J. Lo is totally pulling it off.



Getty Images Daniel Zuchnik

Hilariously, Rodriguez also gave us a sneak peek of how J.Lo got that enormous train to the venue: bunched up like an enormous, pink loofah. Those two are the cutest. I'm still secretly pro-engagement, but so long as they keep giving us more loved-up pictures, I think that'll suffice for now.

