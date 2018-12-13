image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Royal Moments of 2018
image
2
Shop These Festive and Stylish Jumpsuits
image
3
The Best Books of 2018, According to Our Editors
image
4
These Organizing Apps Will Boost Your Productivity
image
5
The 'Big Little Lies' Guide to Monterey, CA

Alex Rodriguez Was the Sweetest Boyfriend at J.Lo's Movie Premiere

image
Getty ImagesNicholas Hunt

Actor-singer-producer Jennifer Lopez could never be described as shy and low-key, in the best way. But she's particularly public about her love for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez: clearly, the feelings are mutual, and last night they gave us even more reasons to 'ship them. J.Lo brought Rodriguez along for her new movie premiere, Second Act, which also stars Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens. The star-studded premiere was streamed live on Twitter and J. Lo's Instagram stories, and we spotted Rodriguez in the background supporting his girlfriend (who looked amazing, but I'll get to that in a sec) in a very sweet way.

Initially, it just looked like Rodriguez was distracted, talking into his phone and facing away from his girlfriend. But it turns out, he was grabbing photos and video of her, some of which he shared on his own Insta stories. For a second, we got a look at what it's really like to be J.Lo—and there's a lot of flashing cameras. Of course, Rodriguez also stopped documenting and dutifully put down the camera when it was time to get snapped with his lady love.

Here's a pic of Rodriguez getting J. Lo from the best angle (don't worry, all of the angles are her best angle):

Also, let's take a moment to appreciate J.Lo's hot pink high-low Giambattista Valli dress, which she paired with Jimmy Choo silvery platform heels and matching clutch (first reported in E! News). The train was the best part: it went on and on in gorgeous, cascading waves. It's the biggest, most princessy frock, and of course J. Lo is totally pulling it off.

image
Getty ImagesDaniel Zuchnik

Hilariously, Rodriguez also gave us a sneak peek of how J.Lo got that enormous train to the venue: bunched up like an enormous, pink loofah. Those two are the cutest. I'm still secretly pro-engagement, but so long as they keep giving us more loved-up pictures, I think that'll suffice for now.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Dating
image
J.Lo and A-Rod Got Into the Christmas Spirit
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Sarah Hyland's Boyfriend Shares Supportive Photo
image Jenna Dewan Wore Festive Outfit to 'Love Actually'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton Drives Herself to Buckingham Palace
image
22 Stars Who Dated Before They Were Famous
image Joe Jonas Shares Intimate Photo of Sophie Turner
image Prince Harry Attends an Event With Pal Tom Hardy
image Gwendoline Christie Teases 'Game of Thrones' Deets
image Michelle Obama Writes Letter to Her Younger Self
image Meghan Markle Is the Most Googled Person in 2018
image The Best Royal Moments of 2018