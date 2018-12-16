After a year of marriage and the birth of their beautiful daughter, Kulture, Cardi B and Offset broke up earlier this month. In a video on Instagram, Cardi explained the split, saying:

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," she explains. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."

"I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yeah."

Sad, right? You know who else is sad about the split? Like, really, really sad about it? Offset. The Migos rapper has been trying to get Cardi back. He started his "Cardi Please Forgive Me and Take Me Back" campaign this weekend, with an Instagram video declaring that all he wants for his birthday is Cardi back.

If rom-coms have taught us anything about love, it's that sometimes you need a big romantic gesture to win back the love of your life. Well, Offset is taking those rom-com lessons to the extreme, because last night, he literally crashed Cardi's set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, storming the stage with a huge flower display and begging his estranged wife for forgiveness.

Offset crashes Cardi B’s set at @RollingLoud.



The rapper brought out flowers and a cake set up that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” on stage. Cardi B was not feeling the gesture and had him and the set up removed. pic.twitter.com/MBh3xUWrls — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2018

Spoiler alert: It didn't work.

Because Offset decided to make this grand gesture at a concert with a ton of professional photographers on hand, being paid to take pictures of what was happening on the stage, the whole thing was documented for posterity.

From the flowers, which spelled out "Take me back, Cardi," being brought out on stage:

To Cardi's reaction to said flowers:

Splash News

To Offset's personal plea to Cardi, accompanied by a giant orb of white roses:

To Cardi's reaction to that:

To Offset marching off the stage again in defeat:

To Cardi, clearly emotional and dealing with that universally awful feeling that accompanies the fallout after your ex makes a scene in public in front of a bunch of strangers:

The moral of the story: Maybe don't try to live your life like it's a rom-com.