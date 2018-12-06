image
Today's Top Stories
1
Female Gamers Are Reinventing the Industry
image
2
Required Viewing: The Best Music Videos of 2018
image
3
The 7 Best Beauty Subscription Boxes
null
4
Brie Larson Is Ready to Be Your Hero
image
5
15 Gifts That Have a Charitable Aspect

Cardi B Posts First Photo of Daughter Kulture In the Aftermath of Her Split With Offset

image
Getty ImagesAlexander Tamargo

In the wake of the shocking news that Cardi B and Offset have split, the rapper is making clear where her priorities lie right now. She debuted the first-ever photo of her new baby Kulture Kiari on Instagram, captioning the picture simply, "My heart." Via CNN, the post gained five million likes in the first three hours, and now has over seven. Clearly, her fans are as in love as Cardi is with her first child.

It's been a bit of a whirlwind year for Cardi and Offset. After about a year and a half of dating, the couple got married in a secret ceremony in 2017. In April of this year, Cardi debuted her baby bump in dramatic, over-the-top fashion (so Cardi!) during her Saturday Night Live performance in a skintight white lace dress. The rapper also had an over-the-top baby shower, complete with 26,000 flowers, before officially welcoming Kulture into the world in July with a nude, naked Instagram post. Again, so Cardi.

View this post on Instagram

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

In August, she said that being a mother wouldn't have an impact on her success. "I had a baby, I carried the baby, and now I’m still winning awards!" she told the crowd in her speech after she won Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Then, yesterday, she got real with her fans with the sudden news. She said, with trademark honesty, that she was splitting with Offset, a divorce was imminent, and "I guess we grew out of love."

View this post on Instagram

My heart ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Kulture is already getting into the monogramming trend with a custom pink striped bib. Very chic.

inktastic
Inktastic - C Monogram Alphabet Letter Rose Floral Baby Bib Pink/White 309b0
inktastic amazon.com
$12.99
Shop Now

It's sweet to see this low-key side of Cardi B. Considering she just showed up to Art Basel 2018 with rainbow-colored extensions, it's probably likely that she'll continue being her fabulously extra self in other ways.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related Stories
Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2017 bob
Kim Kardashian on the Tristan Cheating Scandal
image
38 Unrecognizable Photos of the Kardashians
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image People Are Naming Their Dogs "Harry" and "Meghan"
image Serena Williams Just Received a Big Honor
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Amal Clooney Just Accepted a Major UN Award
image Did Meghan Markle Just Get a New Haircut?
image Are These Ex-'Bachelor' Contestants Dating?
*PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE* Loved-up Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx enjoy a romantic date night in New Orleans Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Date Night
2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals Cardi B Explains Why She and Offset Broke Up
image Kate Wore Some Very Meghan-Esque Pants
image Kevin Hart Makes Statement on Oscars Announcement
image Pippa Middleton Stepped Out With Harry and Meghan