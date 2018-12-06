In the wake of the shocking news that Cardi B and Offset have split, the rapper is making clear where her priorities lie right now. She debuted the first-ever photo of her new baby Kulture Kiari on Instagram, captioning the picture simply, "My heart." Via CNN, the post gained five million likes in the first three hours, and now has over seven. Clearly, her fans are as in love as Cardi is with her first child.



It's been a bit of a whirlwind year for Cardi and Offset. After about a year and a half of dating, the couple got married in a secret ceremony in 2017. In April of this year, Cardi debuted her baby bump in dramatic, over-the-top fashion (so Cardi!) during her Saturday Night Live performance in a skintight white lace dress. The rapper also had an over-the-top baby shower, complete with 26,000 flowers, before officially welcoming Kulture into the world in July with a nude, naked Instagram post. Again, so Cardi.

In August, she said that being a mother wouldn't have an impact on her success. "I had a baby, I carried the baby, and now I’m still winning awards!" she told the crowd in her speech after she won Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Then, yesterday, she got real with her fans with the sudden news. She said, with trademark honesty, that she was splitting with Offset, a divorce was imminent, and "I guess we grew out of love."

Kulture is already getting into the monogramming trend with a custom pink striped bib. Very chic.

It's sweet to see this low-key side of Cardi B. Considering she just showed up to Art Basel 2018 with rainbow-colored extensions, it's probably likely that she'll continue being her fabulously extra self in other ways.

