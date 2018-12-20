Everything We Know About the Confirmed 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel

Ooh, this is getting exciting. After a couple of early but unsubstantiated reports that Netflix had greenlit a sequel for To All the Boys I've Loved Before, it's finally been officially confirmed right at the source: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, who play Lara Jean and Peter K., got together for an adorable video to share the news with fans. Here's everything we know so far about it.

What will it be called?

If it's still based on the hit series by Jenny Han (and we have no reason to think otherwise), it'll be called P.S. I Still Love You. Die-hard fans of the books and movie will point out that the last movie left off halfway through the second book, so the movie might also tackle some of the third book, Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

When will the sequel happen?

We're not totally sure. Lana said "soon" in her post, but no word on whether they've started shooting yet. The last film was released on August 17, so we might have a few months yet to wait.

Are we sure it's official?

Yes. Netflix confirmed the sequel in a hilarious statement that read like one of LJ's letters. According to Entertainment Weekly, it said, "I miss you. I know it’s only been a few months and I swear I wasn’t trying to avoid you; I just didn’t know how to answer your question without lying to you."

"The truth isn’t always simple or straightforward—and as we know all too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated," it went on. "But, the letters are out…it’s true. A To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix."

The production companies are Awesomeness Films (which produced the last movie), Ace Entertainment, and Overbrook Entertainment.

Is the cast returning?

Well, we know Condor and Centineo are, but at the very end of the video, Condor picks up the phone to some totally unknown person and says, "You're gonna make the perfect John Ambrose!" Thing is, we already saw the character at the end of the last movie, played by Jordan Burtchett. Twitter was very unhappy about this, by the way.

THE ONLY JOHN AMBROSE MCCLAREN I CLAIM #ToAllTheBoysSequel pic.twitter.com/bHb1OrPC6n — katarina (@hulkwidows) December 20, 2018

There's Internet speculation that the new actor (if there is a new actor) might be Cole Sprouse, but of course there's no proof of that. So we'll have to wait and see (LJ + PK forever!).

