image
Today's Top Stories
1
18 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas From Amazon
Woman in jail
2
What This Justice Reform Bill Could Do for Women
image
3
See Meghan Markle's Style Evolution
image
4
The Best, Inexpensive Highlighters Real Women Love
image
5
22 Celebrities That Are Best Friends IRL

Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Relax on a Beach to Celebrate News of Tennis Rule Changes

image
Getty ImagesVivien Killilea

Serena Williams has a ton to be happy about this year. She has an adorable family and a successful clothing line, and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) just announced two rule changes based on Williams' recent tennis games at the French Open. To celebrate, Williams shared a photo of her and her daughter Olympia relaxing on a beach—it's not clear where, based off the photo, but it's obviously sunny and warm. The photo was snapped by Williams' husband and Olympia's dad, Alexis Ohanian. They must be getting their holiday relaxation started early, and it looks amazing.

According to People, the WTA altered their “Special Ranking Rule,” which means that a player can hold a special ranking for up to three years after having a baby or otherwise starting a family. Williams returned from maternity leave to find that she had fallen from first to...number 451. Ouch.

The second alteration was to officially allow "leggings or compression shorts without a skirt, dress or shorts over them.” Williams now wears a black catsuit during competition, which she said helps reduce her risk of blood clots. Williams had struggled with blood clots during the birth of Olympia, but the French Open complained about the look and said it would “no longer be accepted” after the 2018 games.

Meanwhile, Williams didn't comment explicitly on the good news but made it clear where her priorities lie—with her family, and with rest and recovery before she next competes in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship December 27-29.


Earlier in the week, Williams twinned with her daughter in matching watermelon-colored outfits, saying she'd "waited my whole life" for this moment.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Serena Williams and Her Daughter are the Sweetest
image
Serena Williams Is Pregnant
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image So This Is What 'Home Alone' Would Be Like In 2018
The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II Meghan Markle's Taking a Firm Stance on Her Dad
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Screening Of Netflix's "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" - After Party 'To All the Boys' Is Definitely Getting a Sequel
image Movie Cher Alicia Silverstone Met Musical Cher
image This 'Friends' Reunion Is Totally Unexpected
image
22 Celebrities That Are Best Friends IRL
image Rachel McAdams Breast Pumps on This Iconic Cover
image The Royal Fab Four Arrive for Christmas Lunch
image Chrissy Teigen Plays Video Games Backstage
image Ariana Grande Helped Recreate a 'SNL' Skit