Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Basically Everyone Else Came Together for Christmas Carpool Karaoke

If you need a quick shot of holiday spirit, watch this video stat.

image
By Cady Drell
image
CBS

James Corden has a serious knack for wrangling major celebrity talents to go on Carpool Karaoke. I hope he’s driving a hybrid, because the sheer number of stars who’ve appeared on The Late Late Show segment probably racked up a lot of mileage. So we shouldn’t have been surprised that for a very special Christmas edition of Carpool Karaoke, Corden brought out the biggest names. Like, pretty much all of them.

The video starts out in true Christmas spirit with a cameo from Michael Bublé—who is essentially Father Christmas at this point—starting out a rendition of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” in the passenger seat while donning a very festive sweater.

But then the cavalcade of stars joining in start coming—Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Migos, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes...Look, it’s a lot.

image
CBS

Come for Barbra Streisand wishing everyone a Happy Hanukkah, stay for Xtina doing some serious vocal werk. And of course, our queen Ariana Grande takes her task as Christmas caroler very seriously.

So if the news has got you down and you need to get into the holiday spirit ASAP, watch this video, stat.

