Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Cotswold Home Looks Straight Out of 'Pride and Prejudice'

The Keira Knightley version.

image
By Sally Holmes
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
Getty ImagesUK Press Pool

In November, Kensington Palace officially announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be moving out of their London home and relocating to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate (not-so-coincidentally, the site of their royal wedding reception). One of the reasons for the move is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly crave the quiet life and are looking to settle in the country before the birth of their first child this spring. But! The current state of Frogmore Cottage is, reportedly, "dilapidated," which, honestly, who knows what that even means to royals, but apparently they can't live there at the moment, which seems fine because—surprise!—they have another house in the country where they've been royally holing up.

Their Cotswold home is in Oxfordshire, a short distance away from the Soho Farmhouse, where Harry and Meg like to hang and where Meghan held her bachelorette (also, I've been there once and can confirm it's the best place in the entire world). According to the Daily Mail, the Sussexes took out a two-year lease on the historic four-bedroom (plus two additional bedrooms in the guest "outhouse") country home before their wedding last May and have been spending time there with friends like Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and her husband, George, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, as well as Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. It's also a short distance from David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswold home.

Royal reporter Emily Andrews shared the first photos of the £2.5million farmhouse and barn conversion and it's gorgeous:

image
BACKGRID

And looks... rather familiar. Do you remember the house in Pride and Prejudice?

No, not this house:

The one from the less epic (I'm sorry, but it's a truth universally acknowledged) Keira Knightley version:

image
Focus Features

Maybe it's just that all English "cottages" look the same to me, but I'd like to think Meghan is a Pride and Prejudice fan, and part of the reason they picked the Cotswold abode is that she's always wanted to live her best Jane Austen life. Because, SAME.

