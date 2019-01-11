image
Why Meghan Markle Is the Perfect Patron, According to Smart Works' CEO

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

The charity Smart Works has helped 11,000 unemployed women prepare for forthcoming interviews by providing practical advice and the right outfit—and the 60 percent who go on to land the job get a small capsule wardrobe to match their new roles. Yesterday, it was announced that Meghan Markle would be the official patron for Smart Works, and she made an unannounced visit to the charity (in fabulous shoes, btw). In an article in The Telegraph, Smart Works CEO Kate Stephens explains why the duchess is the perfect fit for the organization, and how we're going to be seeing a lot more of their collaboration.

The "duchess effect" doesn't just apply to clothes, apparently. With the increased exposure to Smart Works' efforts, Stephens explains, "We now hope to provide that service to any woman in the UK who needs it." Ultimately, Stephens says, there should be a Smart Works office in every local community. Meghan has always been very much into charitable causes that promote women's rights, even before she became a royal, so her choices to support organizations like this one are usually very deliberate.

True to form, apparently Meghan was hands-on from the first moment she became involved in Smart Works. So that enthusiasm is actually a good thing (contrary to some reports that say it makes her "difficult" somehow). "Once she starts talking, it's easy to forget who she is and just listen to her. She's fantastic with giving the right advice and helping people to believe in themselves again," says Stephens.

image
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

"Fashion is not frivolous," she adds. "It's not just about the clothes here: it’s how the clothes unlock your potential and how other women can support you in that process. That’s the big picture the Duchess is passionate about." Somehow, Meghan Markle has found a way not just to wow us with her fashion, but use it for good!

