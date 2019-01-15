Being a Duchess isn’t all just tiaras and Disney-worthy dresses, you know. Sure, when the occasion calls for it then you can definitely hit up the crown jewels, but the job also involves days that require something a little more comfortable. For example, Kate Middleton just arrived for her first official engagement of 2019 in a head-to-toe casual outfit that you’d totally wear at the weekend. Get you a Duchess who can do both, guys.

Having enjoyed a few weeks at home with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate swapped from mom mode back to being the Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday, when she arrived at King Henry’s Walk Community Garden in Islington, London. Kensington Palace explained that her day will be spent meeting volunteers at the garden, learning about how the “project brings people together through gardening and food growing.”



The trip provided Kate with the perfect opportunity to get outdoorsy. The royal, who turned 37 last week, chose a green and brown tweed jacket from Dubarry, worn over a burgundy knit and paired with her signature skinny jeans in a khaki shade (these ones reportedly from Zara), and KIKI 'Lauren' Yellow Gold Pavé Diamond Leaf Earrings.

While the outfit was fairly understated, Kate also wore a very cool pair of boots which Twitter is lusting hard over.



The chunky brown ankle boots, with a slight heel, stitching detail and eyelet laces are a completely different style for the typically feminine and ladylike Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate usually chooses leather riding boots by Penelope Chilvers. Instead, these are the leather-trimmed suede ankle boots from See By Chloé.



Best of all, the boots are currently 40 percent off.



As well as making us all add a pair of Chloé boots to our shopping lists, Kate spent her visit to Islington making bird boxes with local children, before giving them a hand in making pizzas, too.

Making pizzas with Kate Middleton has got to be up there on the list of dream afternoons.



