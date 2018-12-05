Demi Lovato Shows Fans How She's Fighting for Recovery With a Jiu-Jistsu Selfie

After a difficult couple of months, Demi Lovato posted a candid and cute selfie on her Instagram to show her fans that she's hanging in there. In July, Lovato was reportedly rushed to the hospital after an overdose, and has been mostly quiet ever since leaving rehab in November. But the singer-songwriter is back on Instagram, keeping healthy, and showing off a fresh-faced look in a post yesterday night. According to E! News, it's part of her new, healthier regimen.

"She's been working out with a trainer several days per week, eating right, and truly has a whole different mindset," according to an E! source."She has been following all of the steps and guidelines put in place by her specialists."

And it absolutely shows. Captioning the photo "sweaty, messy jiu-jitsu hair" and using the hashtag #nevergiveup, Demi is making a quiet but powerful statement about her well-being. In the selfie, her hair is in a ponytail (and a bit tousled, but honestly not THAT messy) and her face looks bare and makeup free. She's got a rosy glow that probably isn't just from her workout.

Lovato received a huge outpouring of support in the wake of the news about her overdose. She's had a long, difficult history with addiction but had been sober for six years until this latest relapse. She admitted the news to her fans in a new single in June called "Sober."

In August, she released a statement that said, in part, "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

In November, Lovato officially broke her social media silence to tell people to go vote. It looks like she's picking her moments carefully, but sharing her strength and resilience a little bit at a time.

